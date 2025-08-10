Luis Garcia, J.P. France Take Latest Steps in Return to Astros Rotation
Spencer Arrighetti is back in the Majors with the Houston Astros. Cristian Javier is nearing a return. Luis Garcia and J.P. France may be right behind them.
Both Garcia and France, recovering from different injuries, took their turns in their latest rehab starts with Triple-A Sugar Land. Both are working back toward returning to Houston.
The reinforcements would be welcome for a starting rotation that has been battered most of the season. Arrighetti returned earlier this week for his first MLB start since April. Javier may start his first game since last season during Houston’s next homestand.
Garcia and France could be boosts as well.
Luis Garcia’s Latest Rehab Start
The right-hander threw on Thursday and had an excellent outing in his second rehab game at Triple-A.
Garcia pitched four innings, giving up three hits and no walks. He also struck out seven. He threw 59 pitches, with 37 strikes. It was his first seven-strikeout game at any level since 2023.
He has now appeared in six rehab games, with five starts. He is 0-1 with a 2.40 ERA. He has struck out 21 and walked three in 15 innings.
Garcia was part of the rotation until he suffered an elbow injury in 2023, which led to Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2024 season and has had a couple of setbacks in his recovery. But he now appears in his final stages of a return to the Majors.
J.P. France’s Latest Rehab Start
France took the baseball on Friday with Sugar Land, which is on a week-long trip to Sacramento to face the River Cats. It was his second rehab game with the Triple-A affiliate.
France, a right-hander, threw 3.2 innings in the game, a high for a rehab game so far. He threw 63 pitches, but only 32 were strikes. That led to three walks. He also struck out three. He limited the River Cats to two runs on two hits before left the game.
Perhaps just as important, his fastball hit 95 mph on the radar gun, and he averaged 93.3 mph with his four-seam fastball.
In four rehab games he has an 0-1 record with a 9.00 ERA, with eight strikeouts and nine walks in nine innings.
France had surgery on July 1 of last year to repair a torn right shoulder capsule. Before the injury, he was struggling. He went 0-3 in five starts with a 7.48 ERA. He struck out 22 and walked 12 in 25.1 innings. He also allowed 21 earned runs.
In his Astros debut in 2023, he went 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA in 24 games (23 starts). He struck out 101 and walked 47 in 136.1 innings.
