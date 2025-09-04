Astros Boss Provides Encouraging Update On Injured Star Player
The Houston Astros have had a roller coaster of a season.
At times, they look like the best team in Major League Baseball primed to make another deep October run. Other times, they have appeared like they are going to have trouble even making it to the playoffs, playing below .500 ball the last couple of months.
At the center of it all has been a seemingly endless cycle of injuries to some of the team's most important players both in the lineup and within the pitching staff. Though reinforcements have finally arrived to the rotation, Houston lost someone who was arguably their best player in the first half of the year when Isaac Paredes went down with a hamstring injury back in July.
Through 94 games, Paredes was slashing .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI, accounting for a bWAR of 2.5 while seamlessly filling the third base hole left by the departed franchise legend Alex Bregman.
It appeared at first as if the injury was going to cause him to miss the rest of the season, including the playoffs. However, a new update from the team sounds a whole lot more encouraging than the previous one.
During an interview with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Astros general manager Dana Brown gave an update as to what the status of the slugger is as the calendar has turned to September and the postseason approaches quickly.
"We're going to get information on both later today or early [Wednesday]. I think we got a good chance that Paredes may be doing some activity," Brown said. "I'm fired up about that because I felt like when Paredes went down our offense suffered. He was seeing so many pitches. He was setting a tone for us at the top of the lineup. And so getting him back would really make me feel even better about the offense that broke loose [Monday]."
When Could Paredes Actually Return For Astros?
It's safe to say that the 26-year-old still has some significant recovering to do if he is going to find his way back in the lineup this campaign. But Brown being encouraged that he could be on his way back soon is a good sign.
Currently, he is not eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until Sept. 19. However a rehab assignment before or around then would indicate the team's belief that he could be ready to return at some point before the regular season ends.
It seems like a fairly solid bet to say that even if he's a little bit behind, Paredes is going to have a great chance to be back in the lineup and at the hot corner for Houston by the time the playoffs arrive.
Over the last month, Houston has struggled offensively, ranking outside the top-20 in batting average and OPS and 29th in total runs scored. While things have not been pretty by any means, it sounds like all hope is not lost to get one of their best players and most impactful bats back sooner rather than later.