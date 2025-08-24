Astros Reliever Bennett Sousa's Injury Status Could Be Crushing Blow
Despite being in first place in the American League West, the story of the season for the Houston Astros has been the injuries to the pitching staff. Players have been on and off the IL all season, with five already on the IL before the latest injury. This includes closer Josh Hader.
Left-handed reliever Bennett Sousa, in his first full season in the majors, landed on the 15-day injured list on August 22, retroactive to August 20.
A day later, The Athletic's Chandler Rome posted on X, saying the Astros announced Sousa was diagnosed with "low grade flexor/pronator strain." He will not pitch throw for at least two weeks and will then be re-evaluated next month.
Sousa’s Injury Could Impact the Bullpen in a Massive Way
Without the context of the injuries, losing Sousa would be a massive loss for the bullpen anyhow.
Selected on waivers at the end of 2023, Sousa pitched in five games for the Astros without giving up a run. He then missed all of 2024 with a shoulder injury before finally pitching in his first full season of ball.
The 30-year-old has been a revelation in the Houston bullpen. Sousa has pitched in 44 games and thrown 50.2 innings. He has an ERA of 2.84 with 59 strikeouts and even four saves. He has been one of the arms he Astros can really rely on.
Unfortunately, it's possible that the lefty's season is over. If he will not throw for two weeks, at the least, then it's hard to see a path back to regular season action. He will need to rehab as well, and depending on the severity of the injury that could take a while.
There's no real time table for him, even taking the playoffs into account. Houston would love to have him back, but more information will prove how realistic that is.
This injury has come at an unfortunate time for the Astros. Shawn Dubin was designated for assignment on Saturday, He had thrown 25.2 innings with a 5.61 ERA this season, meaning they are down another bullpen arm.
AJ Blubaugh was recalled after Dubin's DFA, but he only has three big league appearances. He was a starter in the minor leagues, but the Astros don't seem to worry about using him from the pen.
The icing on top is Saturday's game required four relievers, including four innings from Bluabugh. The Astros bullpen is in a bad way, and it needs to be settled before the playoffs. They cannot go into the playoffs with a bullpen this uncertain.
If Sousa is able to return, that would be huge for Houston. It's safe to assume he will miss the rest of the regular season. In the meantime, Joe Espada has got his work cut out for him.