Astros' All‑Star Infielder Isaac Paredes Out for Extended Time with Severe Injury
The Houston Astros have had a pretty strong 2025 campaign through and through so far, but one of their biggest issues in recent weeks has been the injuries piling up. Across pretty much every position on the roster at this point, the team has suffered a setback to one or more players, which has led to some difficult stretches.
Currently, the Astros have 14 players on the injured list, with a pretty mixed bag of pitchers and hitters being among those listed. One of the most recent additions was infielder Isaac Paredes, who suffered a severe hamstring strain, and despite foregoing a season-ending injury, will miss quite a bit of time to try and rehabilitate the injury with the help of a PRP injection.
This initially brought some hope on the front of getting him back sooner rather than later, but the injury is one that will take a significant amount of time to heal, and thus he has been added to an extended IL stint, which will hold him out for more time. The hope is that he could be able to return later on in 2025, but as of right now, the timeline is rather unclear on how long it could truly take to fully heal.
What is the Latest Update on Isaac Paredes' Injury?
According to a new report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Paredes has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. This comes after he was initially placed on the 10-day injured list recently to allow time to assess the injury.
In terms of timeline, this is retroactive to July 20, so 60 days out means Paredes would, at the earliest, be able to return on September 19, the first game of Houston's third-to-last series of the regular season. Meaning he would be able to get nine games in before the Postseason, which is not a horrible prognosis, but it certainly is not optimal either.
Hopefully, Paredes is able to work back to a rehab assignment in the coming weeks and put himself in a good position to return for the latter portion of the year. The question will be whether or not he can sustain a high level of production following this injury, or if it is a better decision to let him rest more and come back next season stronger than ever. With how close his return date is to the end of the regular season, it could be a tough decision for management to make.
