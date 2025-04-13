Astros Boss Sets Goal for Lance McCullers Jr.'s Return to Starting Rotation
The Houston Astros have seen their team's immense pitching depth crushed by injuries both during this season and the two prior, but reinforcements could finally be on the way.
During an appearance on the team's pregame radio show, general manager Dana Brown shared that the team hopes to have Lance McCullers Jr. return during the team's April 25-27 series on the road against the Kansas City Royals.
That declaration comes on the heels of manager Joe Espada telling Chandler Rome of The Athletic that McCullers would be making his next rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi next weekend.
The 31-year-old Florida native has made three rehab appearances in the minor leagues, two with Corpus Christi and another with Triple-A Sugar Land.
McCullers has not pitched in MLB since the 2022 campaign due to an array of injuries. That year, he helped the Astros to the World Series, though he only made eight regular season appearances before the playoffs.
His 2.27 ERA that year was stellar, as was his performance in his last mostly healthy campaign, which took place in 2021 when he made 28 starts and produced 3.16 ERA ball.
The team's current starting rotation consists of Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski. Spencer Arrigheti is out with a broken thumb and Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier remain sidelined with their own long-term injuries.
If McCullers can stay healthy when he returns, he'll provide another high-end option for Espada, though the team will likely go out of its way to manage his workload.