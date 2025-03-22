Could 'Budding' Ace Be Reason Why Astros Didn't Pursue Extension with Framber Valdez?
Earlier this week Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez was asked about his contract situation beyond this season. Specifically, he was asked if the Astros had approached him about a long-term extension.
Valdez said the franchise had not approached him about it. Then he was asked if he expects to test free agency next year. Through an interpreter, he said, “Yes, I think so.”
Valdez’s comments were reported by multiple outlets, including The Athletic.
The 31-year-old left-hander is represented by Octagon. He will be a free agent for the first time this offseason. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, he is 68-41 with a 3.30 ERA. He’s won a World Series ring, been selected to two All-Star teams and finished in the Top 11 in American League Cy Young voting four times.
Assuming he produces again this season, there will be no shortage of suitors for Valdez. He may have troubling finding a long-term deal entering his age 32 seasons. But the money will be there, even if it’s in a short-term deal with a high average annual value and opt-outs.
The Astros showed this offseason that they’re willing to part with stars based on cost. Houston allowed third baseman Alex Bregman to walk away. The Astros traded outfielder Kyle Tucker and used the deal as a way to replace Bregman in the long-term. Isaac Paredes is the starter this season and Cam Smith is potentially the star of the future, though the top prospect is pushing for a roster spot now.
Valdez may fall into a different category. Reliable top-of-the-rotation options are hard to find. It puts the Astros in a potentially uncomfortable position.
But it’s possible the emergence of Hunter Brown makes rolling the dice on losing Valdez more palatable.
The 26-year-old right-hander is a good example of player development. Selected in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Division II Wayne State in Michigan, he made his MLB debut in 2002 as a spot starter and showed promise. Injuries pressed him into service in 2023 and he learned a lot on the job.
Last season, he appeared to come into his own.
In 31 games, 30 of which were starts, he went 11-9 with a 3.49 ERA. His ERA was a significant improvement from 2023, when he was sitting at 5.09. He also threw 170 innings, struck out 179 and walked 60. He threw 15 more innings, but his walk rate remained practically the same.
There is hope that Brown could make an even bigger jump this season. If he does, that may lessen the Astros’ need to pursue Valdez in a way that would hamstring their payroll. Not that Houston wouldn’t take Valdez on a short-term deal, but a great season by Brown makes allowing Valdez to test the open market an easier proposition.