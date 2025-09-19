Astros Bringing Back Carlos Correa Amongst Best MLB Trade Deadline Moves This Year
The Houston Astros had a few clear needs to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year that general manager Dana Brown was not shy about discussing.
With so many key contributors injured, the team was in the market for a left-handed bat. If that player was an infielder, even better.
A No. 3 starter who could take the ball in a playoff game behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown was also on their wish list. However, their list of needs grew less than two weeks before the deadline.
Third baseman Isaac Paredes went down with a hamstring injury. As more tests and evaluations were done, it became evident that the injury was worse than expected.
The Astros now needed to find someone capable of filling his production at the hot corner.
There were a lot of needs for Brown to address without many assets to make it happen. But he made the most of the situation. Several moves were made, but easily his best one was bringing Carlos Correa back from the Minnesota Twins.
Carlos Correa Has Been One of Most Impactful Deadline Additions
Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated recently put together a list of the 10 best MLB trade deadline acquisitions this year. Correa to Houston came in at No. 4. That is an accurate landing spot for the move based on how well things have worked out.
There are some long-term concerns about his fit with the franchise. The Astros are on the hook for approximately $70 million through 2028.
When the roster is healthy, will he stick at third base? Those are all things that will have to be figured out in due time.
For now, however, Houston is enjoying a renaissance from the three-time All-Star, looking like his vintage self from his first tenure with the franchise. He has stepped right into Parades’s spot in the lineup and did his best to replicate that level of production. Through 43 games and 189 plate appearances, he has a .295/.354/.439 slash line with an OPS+ of 119.
Correa is providing some pop to the middle of the lineup and run production with six home runs, seven doubles and 19 RBI. He has a wRC+ of 123 and his fWAR of 1.4 with the Astros is tied for the highest amongst players who were traded. Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader is the other.
Acquiring a player of that caliber for a prospect is valuable enough. When that prospect, Matt Mikulski, has an 8.44 ERA with his new franchise, the deal looks even better.
Providing stellar defense at the hot corner along with his excellent production at the plate, Correa has been integral to Houston sticking in the playoff race despite several obstacles.
Should the Astros make the playoffs, even more is expected from him with the incredible postseason track record he possesses.