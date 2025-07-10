Astros Calling Up Top Prospect Brice Matthews To Make MLB Debut
According to a report from MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, the Houston Astros are calling up top prospect Brice Matthews to the Major League club.
Matthews, a 23-year-old infielder who primarily plays second base but is a natural shortstop, was the team's first- round pick at No. 28 overall in the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Matthews progressed through the minor leagues quickly, as he played at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in the 2024 season before starting the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Sugar Land.
More News: Astros Named Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star Slugger Ahead of Deadline
A native of Houston, Matthews has been an offensive force this year with the Space Cowboys, slashing .283/.400/.476 while hitting 10 home runs and stealing 25 bases.
Between his speed on the basepaths and the pop in his bat, Matthews could inject some high-octane offense into the Astros' lineup.
More News: Astros Reinstate Veteran Slugger From Paternity List, Demote Young Infielder
Recent injuries have opened this opportunity up for the top propsect.
Notably, shortstop Jeremy Peña went on the injured list on June 30 with a fractured rib.
Peña was in the midst of an MVP-caliber season at the time of his injury, so he's leaving some big shoes to fill in the lineup.
More News: Astros Named Top Deadline Fit in Huge Trade for Royals Ace To Secure Rotation
Houston used Zack Short at shortstop for much of the time that Peña has missed, but the journeyman veteran has produced mixed results with his bat.
After a slow start to the year, the Astros have been scorching hot since about the start of May, and they now hold a 6.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division.
As the team tries to track down the Detroit Tigers for the AL's best record, the hope is Matthews shows that he has what it takes to be a key part of the team's core moving forward.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.