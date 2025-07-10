Astros Reinstate Veteran Slugger From Paternity List, Demote Young Infielder
Despite not having a game on Thursday, the Houston Astros have announced a change to their roster.
As shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, the Astros are reinstating veteran first baseman Christian Walker from the paternity list. Because he was allowed to be on the list for only three days, the team had to make a move to bring him back.
With Walker returning to the mix, Victor Caratini, who started at first base in all three games in place of him, will return to a role on the bench.
To make room on the active roster, the team has optioned young infielder Shay Whitcomb back to Triple-A Sugar Land.
A fifth-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of the University of California, San Diego, Whitcomb has been shuttling back and forth between the minor leagues and Major Leagues on multiple occasions this year.
He was called up the first time on May 31 before being sent back down on June 14. Interestingly, he was listed as a shortstop upon being promoted and as a left fielder when sent back down.
On June 18, he was back with the Big League club before being sent down for a second time on June 23.
His time with Sugar Land lasted just over a week, with Houston recalling him on July 1. He is now heading back to Triple-A just nine days later.
Whitcomb has only one hit in 19 Major League at-bats this season, but has been productive at Triple-A Sugar Land with a .280/.360/.582 slash line, hitting 19 home runs and 13 doubles with 43 RBI in 264 plate appearances.
