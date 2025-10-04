Astros Catching Tandem Proved Rock-Solid Amid Disappointing 2025 Season
The Houston Astros were plagued by injuries throughout their 2025 campaign. Between pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., closer Josh Hader and shorstop Jeremy Peña, the Astros were regular visitors to the injured list.
Despite their ongoing struggles, Houston managed to maintain an impressive lead in the American League West for the majority of the regular season.
The Astros finished the regular season 87-75 after the franchise collapsed during the second half of the season. Through struggle and unfortunate visits to the IL, Houston endured an incredibly disappointing season. However, their active roster consisted of three reliable catchers who helped the team lead their division most of the year.
Yainer Diaz, Victor Caratini and César Salazar
Yainer Diaz was the most reliable and consistent catcher in Houston's battery this year. His offensive prowess became apparent early on and ended the season slashing .256/.284/.417. Throughout the campaign, he hit 25 doubles, one triple and 20 home runs in 143 games played with a .701 OPS.
Victor Caratini is another catcher whom the Astros largely depended on, although he found himself on the 7-day IL in August due to concussion symptoms after his mask took a hit from a foul ball during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies.
Caratini is a free agent after playing through a two-year, $12 million contract, which he signed in December of 2023. Considering his .259/.324/.404 slash line this season, it's no surprise that Houston is itching to keep him on their roster.
As general manager Dana Brown said this week, per Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle (subscription required), "If you don't bring him back, you definitely need a backup catcher, and he's been I think one of the best backup catchers in the league. So we would like to bring him back... He's going to be a free agent, so if he decides to go somewhere else we would have to be in the market for a backup. But we would definitely have interest in talking to him."
César Salazar has had a rather underwhelming MLB season and has only appeared in 11 games. Within those games, he slashed .231/.375/.231. Most of his time was spent with Triple-A Sugar Land, where he slashed .213/.353/.353. When both Diaz and Caratini are at full health, there is a limited opportunity for Salazar to play.
Overall, despite the discouraging season, the Astros pushed through in any way that they could. Diaz, Caratini and Salazar played a major role in helping to maintain their division lead for as long as they did.