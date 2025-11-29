Astros Insider Suggest Franchise Could Address Catching Multiple Ways

The Houston Astros had a solid catching combo in 2025 with Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini. That is unlikely to continue in 2026.

Caratini is a free agent and in a market that doesn’t feature much top-of-the-line catching beyond J.T. Realmuto, his price is sure to go up. The only other catcher on the 40-man roster is César Salazar, who has played in 36 MLB games.

The Astros would appear to be in a market for Caratini’s replacement. Per an Astros beat writer, the franchise is looking at every option.

How Astros Could Address Catcher in 2026

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

During a Reddit ask my anything session, MLB.com beat writer Brian McTaggart was asked about the likelihood of retaining Caratini. He said he was unsure and then said the Astros seem set on exploring every option, including a slight chance they could move on from Diaz, too.

“I'm not sure the Astros will bring back Caratini, with money being part of it,” McTaggart said. “Don't be surprised if they take a shot at a catcher in the Rule 5 Draft, but don't forget that prospect Walker Janek is on the come, as well. A Diaz trade wouldn't surprise me, but I'd bank on him being the starting catcher in 2026.”

Diaz slashed .256/.284/.417 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI. Those are solid offensive numbers for a catcher that has three years of team control and is only in his first arbitration season. Houston would expect a haul from another team to deal him. Plus, he can slot into first base or DH.

Janek, the Astros’ first-round pick in 2024, is rounding into shape in the minors. He just wrapped up action in the Arizona Fall League and he played at High-A Asheville in 2025. He slashed .263/.333/.433 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. His AFL debut positioned him for Double-A Corpus Christi to start 2026, and he could push to Triple-A Sugar Land by season’s end. But a 2027 MLB debut is more likely.

The Rule 5 draft note is intriguing. If the Astros select a catcher in the main Rule 5 draft they would have to put that player on the 40-man roster immediately. Houston has a full roster entering the winter meetings in December.

The top catcher left unprotected for the Rule 5 draft is Creed Willems, who is the Orioles’ organization. A former Top 30 prospect for the Orioles, he can also play first base and hit 16 home runs in the minor leagues in 2025. He played at Double-A Chesapeake and is known for having a quality arm, as he threw out nearly 30% of base stealers last season. But is he ready for the Majors?

The Astros have options. But which path will they choose? Perhaps those answers will come next month.

