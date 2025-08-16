Is Astros Starter Lance McCullers Jr. Ready to Make Return to Houston?
The Houston Astros dropped a major game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. The Orioles claimed victory 7-0, leaving the Astros in the dust. They have another opportunity to make a comeback on Saturday, but their fate in the three-game set is uncertain.
The team has been struggling with losing several notable players to the injured list. Their most recent loss includes closer Josh Hader who is expected to be out for roughly three weeks. Friday's lineup was also missing another key player — Jeremy Peña — who was out due to illness.
The Astros are suffering under pressure with their losses and the unfortunate events won't let up. However, one of their injured stars Lance McCullers Jr. appears to be on the rise with Triple-A. Knowing this, fans are left wondering when he will be returning.
Lance McCullers Jr. On Fire at Triple-A, Nears Return to Houston
Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. left the team in shambles when he was sent back to the IL with a right finger blister that flared up. This wasn't his first time being on the IL this season — he was there earlier this year, which made his return to the list rather frustrating, Since July 20, he has been out of commission for the Astros.
"If McCullers gets through tonight and throws the ball well, we'll have a decision to make — do we bring him back for his next start, or does he need another rehab start?" general manager Dana Brown said before his appearance last night, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "We definitely have some decisions to make, but right now we want to get through tonight."
Needless to say, McCullers impressed with his Triple-A Sugar Land performance on Friday. He struck out five players in five innings, while earning four hits and two walks. His numbers were a promising sight to see for the franchise.
Things are looking up for McCullers, but he will likely need a bit more time before returning to the mound with Houston. However, once he does make a return, the hope is that he can get back to where he once was. The right-hander will need to work on building himself back up.
Before landing himself on the IL in July, he started in 11 games, earning a 6.90 ERA. His absence is certainly noticeable on the field as the Astros struggle to maintain their lead in the American League West standings.
After their blowout on Friday, the Seattle Mariners are one step closer to taking No. 1 in the standings ahead of Houston. A lot is riding on the line for the franchise, and the only way to save themselves is to seek a resurgence against Baltimore on Saturday. The set just started, so there's still time to win the series.