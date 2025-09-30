Astros Could Reunite With Familiar Face if They Move On From Joe Espada
The Houston Astros will have some tough choices ahead as they enter unfamiliar territory. For the first time since 2016, the club is on the outside looking in on MLB's October festivities. Now, the Astros will have to make several pivotal decisions to chart their best path forward in 2026 and beyond.
Chief among the decisions on the docket for Houston is who will be the captain of the ship. General manager Dana Brown spoke on incumbent manager Joe Espada's status, stating that no definitive decision has been made as of yet.
The Astros executive would go on to blame the inordinate rash of injuries that plagued both the lineup and the starting rotation as one of the key culprits for Houston's disappointing finish to the 2025 campaign.
While he's not wrong, that doesn't absolve Espada of his sins, and if a certain former Astros manager were to become available, perhaps the organization wouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger on a change.
MLB Insider Suggests Astros Could Reunite With AJ Hinch This Offseason
There would be a lot of moving pieces that would have to come together for this scenario to take place, but USA Today MLB insider speculates that Houston could try to reunite with former manager AJ Hinch.
Hinch served as the Astros manager from 2015 to 2019. During that time, he oversaw the final stages of Houston's rebuild, the initial years of its now-crumbling dynasty, and ultimately was at the helm during one of the club's darkest moments, the sign-stealing scandal.
That sign-stealing scandal led to his dismissal. He'd go on to serve a one-year suspension before landing on his feet with the Detroit Tigers. With Detroit, Hinch has overseen a transformation similar to what he led during his early years in Houston, taking the club from rebuild to budding contender, 2025 collapse notwithstanding.
Per Nightengale's report, the Tigers are preparing to give the skipper a contract extension. However, due to Detroit's spiral down the stretch, the organization decided the timing wasn't right. Until the ink is dry, nothing is guaranteed.
An early playoff exit might change the Tigers' opinion of Hinch, and could potentially lead to him hitting the market again. Should that happen, the Astros might come calling.
That isn't a guarantee, however. While Dana Brown hasn't decided on Joe Espada's future, owner Jim Crane hasn't decided on Brown's either. Brown has a club option for the 2026 season, which has yet to be picked up. If Houston declines Brown's option, the club will be in search of a new general manager who likely will want to hand-pick the team's next manager.
Even if the stars were to align and provide the Astros the opportunity to reunite with their former manager, it isn't a guarantee that Hinch would want to return.
In Detroit, Hinch has an up-and-coming roster with one of the league's most robust farm systems. The Tigers currently have the No. 2 and No. 9 ranked prospects in all of baseball with shortstop Kevin McGonigle and outfield Max Clark, respectively. They also have a lot of depth behind those two blue chippers.
Conversely, Houston has one of the most barren farm systems in baseball. Combined with an aging roster and a litany of players who suffered severe injuries, a rebuild could be on the horizon.
If Hinch were to hit the open market, his track record would make him one of the most highly sought-after names for any managerial opening.
That all begs the question, why would he want to come back to the Astros, where a rebuild may be on the horizon? Nostalgia counts for something, but he would have to give that some serious weight for a second tour in Houston to come to fruition.