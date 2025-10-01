Astros GM Dana Brown Facing Same Uncertain Fate as Predecessor
Dana Brown was hired to replace a general manager who helped the Houston Astros win a World Series. If his job security comes down to his level of success, he won’t have that to lean on.
Under normal circumstances, a GM like Brown would be preparing for next season by reflecting on what went wrong, evaluating talent and preparing for free agency. But Brown’s circumstances, as reported by USA Today, are not normal.
Brown, who was hired to replace Jim Click after the 2022 World Series season, has a team option on his contract for 2026. As of this writing, the option had not been picked up. That was reported on Sunday. Brown was asked about his contract status on Monday. His answer was to avoid the question.
Dana Brown on his Astros Future
He was asked by reporters during an interview about the contract option.
“I don’t want to talk about my contract right now,” he said. He went on to say, “But I will tell you that I am the GM of the Astros.”
The Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Jeff Luhnov built the Astros into World Series winners in 2017, along with manager A.J. Hinch. The pair were dismissed after the sign-stealing scandal was revealed after the 2019 World Series and were suspended from Major League Baseball for the 2020 season.
James Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays to take over the franchise, and he led the Astros to the 2022 World Series title. But a contract squabble with owner Jim Crane led to a parting of the ways. Click’s deal expired after the series, and he was only offered a one-year deal. He is now with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Like Click, Brown has run the franchise for three seasons. The Astros made the AL Championship series in 2023 but lost to the Texas Rangers in seven games. Houston lost to Detroit in the AL Wild Card series in 2024. But the Astros won the division both years.
Houston’s collapse this season could cost Brown his job, not a contract squabble. On July 1 the Astros had a seven-game lead in the AL West. They traded to re-acquire Carlos Correa and bolster the offense and added depth with infielder Ramón Urías and outfielder Jesús Sánchez. But Houston did nothing to improve its battered starting rotation. That, coupled with injuries to closer Josh Hader, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and third baseman Isaac Paredes took its toll.
The Astros had a three-game lead to start September, but collapsed down the stretch, losing the lead on the season’s next-to-last weekend as they were swept by Seattle. A five-game losing streak, and losses in six of their last nine games, cost Houston a wild card berth.
Now, it might cost Brown his job.