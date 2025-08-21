Carlos Correa Gives Blunt Assessment After Disastrous Astros Series
The Houston Astros traded for Carlos Correa to get help in their batting order and to take over at third base. The leadership comes with the package.
The Astros left Detroit on Wednesday after being swept by the Tigers in a series that was grisly from a baseball perspective. Houston was shut out in the first two games, had a 31-inning scoreless streak snapped on Wednesday and saw one of their aces, Framber Valdez, implode to allow six runs in the first inning of the finale.
Between Tuesday’s loss — a 10-inning game that ended with Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres drawing a walk-off RBI walk — and Wednesday’s loss, the Astros had a team meeting. Correa was among the players that spoke up, per MLB.com. After Wednesday’s loss, he didn’t mince words with the publication and other assembled reporters in the Tigers’ visiting clubhouse.
What Carlos Correa Said After Tigers Sweep
“We got outplayed,” he said to MLB.com. “It’s as simple as that. They played better baseball. They played a really good brand of baseball and we didn’t. When you are facing one of the best teams in the league and we don’t show up, that’s going to happen.”
The series could prove important for a couple of reasons. First, Houston is still clinging to the lead in the American League West Division even though it has lost four in a row and 15 of their last 26. The Astros still have a 1.5 game lead on the Seattle Mariners while their in-state rival Texas Rangers are fading fast.
Second, the Tigers could be a postseason opponent for the Astros, as they were a year ago when the pair met at Daikin Park and Detroit swept a wild card series. Houston probably isn’t catching the Tigers for a higher seed — Detroit’s sweep put the Tigers at 76 wins, best in the American League — so the Astros will likely have to go to Comerica Park in the postseason.
Correa was blunt about the series, but like many veterans he understood that he and his teammates had to move on to the next series. There is no off-day Thursday. Just another game.
“We want to look at the bigger picture, but also, we want to have a fix for what’s been happening the last week. We got a good opportunity to do that in a four-game set in Baltimore,” he said. “That’s where my head is at right now. I want to flush this series away. I want to start fresh tomorrow and go out there with a positive mind and go out there to win.”
Carlos Correa Since Returning to Houston
At the trade deadline, the Houston Astros re-acquired their former long-time shortstop in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Houston gave up left-handed pitcher Matt Mikulski in the deal. The Twins also took care of some of the remainder of Correa’s contract, a six-year, $200 million deal signed in 2023 and binds him to Houston through 2028. It also has four successive years of team options.
Houston needed help at third base after a hamstring injury to Isaac Paredes and Correa has delivered in some respects, even though he’s never been a regular third baseman. He’s produced a solid slash with the Astros in 17 games — .333/.389/.470 with an .859 OPS, along with two home runs and eight RBI. With Minnesota in 93 games this season he slashed .267/.319/.386 with a .705 OPS, along with seven home runs and 31 RBI.
If Correa keeps hitting like this the Astros should be able to ride out this rough patch as they head to Baltimore for a four-game series with the Orioles to close out the season series.