Astros' Division Rivals 'Had Conversations' With Red Sox About Rafael Devers
The Houston Astros entered Monday with a five-game lead in the AL West.
Considering how many injuries they have endured and how little impact they have gotten from big names like Christian Walker and Yordan Alvarez, it's been impressive what this group has done thus far in 2025.
Early on, it looked like their reign on top of the division would finally end.
Despite not doing much this past offseason, the Seattle Mariners got off to a great start, finally looking like a competent team on offense after years of underwhelming numbers at the plate.
But they eventually faded, and the Astros took full advantage.
Houston knows what they are looking to add ahead of the deadline, with some specific targets being circled as acquisitions that will help them create a more well-rounded roster.
The Mariners are still a wild card in that aspect, especially since everyone expected them to be aggressive over the winter in pursuit of building a true contending team and they were dormant.
However, some interesting news was reported regarding Seattle.
After the dust settled on the shocking blockbuster trade that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, more information has started to come out regarding that situation. And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mariners were among the teams that were interested in acquiring the superstar slugger.
"The Red Sox say that they had conversations with the Mariners, Cubs, Padres, Blue Jays and Atlanta about Devers before dealing him to San Francisco," wrote the insider.
That's pretty notable for two reasons.
On one hand, it suggests Seattle could be eyeing an aggressive deadline this year, potentially pushing all their chips into the center of the table to challenge the Astros in a second half race for the AL West crown.
But it also indicates the Mariners weren't willing to be the highest bidders for a potential game-changing addition, keeping them stagnated like they have been for many years.
Either way, Houston should be closely monitoring what their division rivals are doing when it comes to the trade market, because if Seattle was looking into ways to acquire Devers, then they could be eyeing some more headlining moves.
