WATCH: Benches Clear After Astros Ace Hits Angels Star Shortstop
The emergence of right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown as a true Ace caliber starter has been one of the biggest drivers of the Houston Astros' success so far this season.
Brown's Cy Young caliber campaign over the first half has served to stabilize an Astros' rotation that has been absolutely decimated with injuries over the past few months.
In addition to the electric stuff he commands and the 1.88 ERA he currently holds, Brown's fire as a competitor has also endeared him to both his teammates in Houston, and their dedicated fanbase.
More News: Astros Should Bolster Rotation With Trade Deadline Splash for Angels All-Star
Brown has shown in the past that he isn't afraid to wear his emotions on his sleeve from time to time, and he also isn't the type to back down from any hitter no matter how good they may be.
This was demonstrated yet again on Friday night, when the righty took the mound at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
Things were going smoothly for Brown early on, as he shutdown the Angels' lineup over his first two frames of work. The third inning, however, was where things got a bit more exciting.
More News: What Are Astros' AL West Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
With one out and a runner on second, Los Angeles' star shortstop Zach Neto stepped into the box for his second at-bat of the game. Brown proceeded to run a 95 MPH fastball a bit to inside, resulting in Neto getting hit.
Neto naturally took some exception to the mistake, and let Brown know about it while walking towards the mound. Not one to back down, Brown started towards Neto with some choice words of his own, and things quickly got out of hand from there.
It doesn't take an expert lip reader to tell that the two players weren't exactly exchanging compliments during the dust up, and it's also clear that Neto wasn't the only one who Brown got into it with, as Angels' second baseman Christian Moore also had to be held back by his teammates.
In the end, things settled down after some pushing and yelling, and Brown ended up tossing two more innings of one run ball.
More News: Astros Star Pitchers Making Positive Strides in Return to Mound From Lengthy Rehab
Houston also got the last laugh, as a wild pitch scored the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth to net the team their 44th win of the season.
Things may have calmed down on Friday night, but it will be interesting to see if passions flare up again at some point again this weekend between the two bitter AL West rivals.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.