Astros Doing Critical Damage to AL East, Wild Card Playoff Hopes
For the second straight game, the Houston Astros fell to the Seattle Mariners, this time by a score of 6-4 on Saturday at Daikin Park.
Houston (84-71) fell behind by a score of 6-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before it finally put four runs on the board. Jeremy Pena hit a grand slam to do the damage offensively. But it wasn’t enough to avoid a loss that not only puts the Astros’ streak of AL West titles in jeopardy. It also puts the Astros’ AL playoff hopes on the line, too.
Sunday’s game will feature Houston’s Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.04) against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert (5-6, 3.53) at 6:10 p.m.
What’s Happening with Astros Playoff Chances
Houston and Seattle were tied entering the series and the magic number for both to clinch the division title was 10. Because they’re playing head-to-head, the winner of each game has the potential to trim the magic number to two. Because Seattle has won the first two games and has a two-game lead, the Mariners now have a magic number of six to clinch the division.
The Astros are attempting to keep their streak of American League West titles alive. Houston has won the last five division crowns and eight of the last nine since 2017, when they won their first World Series Crown. Houston now must worry about its nine-season playoff streak, thanks to the Cleveland Guardians.
With two straight losses, the Astros have slid into the AL wild card race. Going into action on Saturday they were tied with the Boston Red Sox for the final two wild card berths. Well, that changed. Houston lost, Boston won, and the Cleveland Guardians swept a doubleheader. Boston is now a game ahead for the second berth and the Astros are now tied with the Guardians for the final wild card berth.
The bad part for Houston is that Cleveland has the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Guardians won the season series, 4-2. If the postseason started today, Houston would be out. Fortunately, the Astros have seven games remaining to keep their streak alive.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
AL West Race (after Sept. 20)
Seattle Mariners: 86-69 (lead division; magic number to clinch is 6)
Houston Astros: 84-71 (2.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-76 (7.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (7 games): Sept. 21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (7 games): Sept. 21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (7 games): Sept. 21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 20)
New York Yankees: 87-68 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 85-70 (1.0 games ahead)
Cleveland Guardians: 84-71 (tied for wild card berth)
Houston Astros: 84-71 (tied for wild card berth)