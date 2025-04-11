Astros Emerging Star Ace Posting Some Incredible Numbers to Begin Season
The Houston Astros looked like they were on the cusp of getting their season back on track on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners, leading 5-0 headed into the bottom of the eighth before everything fell apart.
A grand slam for Randy Arozarena brought things within one run, and even an insurance run in the top half of the ninth was not enough to hold in the bottom as three runs capped off by a walk-off walk pushed the Astros record to 5-7.
For all the frustration of losing the way they did and overall the lack of success early this season, the most aggravating part may be the wasted performance of their emerging ace.
If there is one silver lining to take from Wednesday's game however, it's the fact that Hunter Brown is for real and looks to have taken the next step from last season to this season.
Brown was unbelievable in the final game of the series throwing six innings of two hit ball while throwing 98 pitches, 68 of them going for strikes. Though he struck out just three, he excelled in pitching to damage-free contact.
Of his 68 strikes, 61 were swung at as hitters whiffed 13 times and 32 of the strikes pitched going for foul balls. Perhaps most impressive was his average exit velocity of just 88.6 mph, pitching to contact but having that contact be minimal.
Last season, Brown struggled with his command, especially down the stretch.
So far this year however, that issue appears to be alleviated with the cherry on top of Wednesday's showing being the fact that he had zero walks and just three on the season so far.
Though the season is young, Brown is putting up not just All-Star caliber numbers so far, he's put forth Cy Young quality efforts.
In 18 innings, the 26-year-old has struck out 18 and pitched to a 2.00 ERA with a 0.78 WHIP. Opposing batters have an average of just .177 and he has allowed a total of just five runs.
Though things in most areas are not going well for Houston, they can take comfort in the fact that their ace of the future has arrived and is proving himself to be not even just the most intriguing pitcher on the team, but one of the hottest up and coming forces the American League has to offer.
There's no way to sugar coat how much a loss like Wednesday stings, but Brown proving he has come to play this season and moving forward is extremely encouraging.