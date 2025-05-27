Astros Emerging Star Pitcher Rightfully Selected As Team's Early MVP
The Houston Astros knew coming into the 2025 MLB regular season that they were going to need players to step up and assume larger roles.
That is what happens when multiple World Series champions depart throughout a single winter.
In free agency, the team lost third baseman Alex Bregman, future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Justin Verlander and last year’s impactful deadline addition, Yusei Kikuchi.
Right fielder Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and soon after, he was joined on the National League Central contenders by veteran relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, who was a salary dump by the Astros.
Losing that much talent is difficult for any team to overcome, and Houston has experienced that first hand.
Several of their expected contributors, such as designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is currently on the injured list, left fielder Jose Altuve, first baseman Christian Walker and catcher Yainer Diaz, have fallen woefully short of expectations.
On the mound, starting pitcher Ronel Blanco has experienced regression from a strong 2024 before being placed on the injured list, while Hayden Wesneski and Spencer Arrighetti are both on the shelf, too.
Closer Josh Hader has regained his dominant form to anchor the bullpen, closing out any competitive games the team has.
But, the one player who has taken his game to another level the most, and is worthy of being named the team’s MVP in the early season, is starting pitcher Hunter Brown.
Hunter Brown Has Been Astros Early MVP This Season
He began his breakout in May 2024.
From that point on, only Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves -- the NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winners -- had lower ERAs in baseball.
That dominance has carried right over into 2025, with Brown joining the AL Cy Young Award race and putting himself in position for a spot on the All-MLB Team as well.
“Brown, the right-handed fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, has offered some hope for the team’s prospects, if they can get healthy. He has pushed his way into the American League Cy Young Award conversation: he entered Sunday’s games ranked sixth among qualified AL starters in ERA (2.04), fourth in fielding-independent ERA (2.60) and fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.36),” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) in a piece highlighting team MVPs.
With uncertainty surrounding their ace Framber Valdez, who could earn himself quite a payday this winter, Brown provides them some comfort knowing they have someone waiting to assume the No. 1 role in the rotation.
The emerging star is putting himself in position for a massive raise in the near future, as well, cementing his status as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.