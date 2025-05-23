Astros Star Relief Pitcher Has Been Elite Leading League in This Important Statistic
The Houston Astros, as they have made a yearly routine out of doing, are right back in the mix in the American League West after a slow start.
It took until April 18 and 19 for them to win back-to-back games this season and they are currently sporting a 26-24 record entering play on May 23, only 2.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the division.
Offense has been the team’s No. 1 weakness to this point, struggling to consistently score runs with several players performing well under expectations. Two of their starters, first baseman Christian Walker and second baseman Brendan Rodgers, are hitting under .200.
Those two, in addition to catcher Yainer Diaz, left fielder Jose Altuve, right fielder Cam Smith and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez are all the starters with an OPS+ under the league average of 100.
There are a lot of shortcomings in the lineup, which has put immense pressure on the pitching staff to perform at a high level to keep the team competitive.
One of the players who has consistently answered the call is closer Josh Hader, who has returned to his truly dominant form after a somewhat pedestrian 2024.
He did save 34 games in his first season with the franchise and struck out 105 batters in 71 innings. But he wasn’t as crisp or shutdown as previous years.
That has not been the case in 2024 with Hader performing at a level high enough that he has put himself back in the conversation as the best closer in the game.
What Has Made Josh Hader So Effective for Astros This Season?
He has made 19 appearances, finishing an AL-high 18 games, throwing 21 innings. His ERA is a sparkling 1.71 and he has gone 12-for-12 on save opportunities.
On pace for the lowest single-season strikeout rate of his career, scaling back in that regard has improved the rest of his game, exhibiting better control and recording a career-low walk rate in the process.
Part of what has made Hader’s performance this season so special is that his performance improves in the bgigest spots.
As shared by Foul Territory on X, via Inside Edge, the All-Star has allowed an on-base percentage of only .111 with runners in scoring position. That is the best number amongst qualified relief pitchers.
Hader is tough to hit when the bases are empty, but when there is a chance for the opponent to start a rally, he is shutting it down.