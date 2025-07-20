Astros Place Isaac Paredes on Injured List, Bring Back Two Familiar Faces
Injuries has been the theme for the Houston Astros in the 2025 season.
Without their superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez for the majority of the year, the resurgent Jeremy Pena later joined Alvarez on the injured list alongside a plethora of pitchers who are either trying to work their way back or are already done for the season.
It's been remarkable what the Astros have done in spite of these issues, but they suffered another blow on Saturday night when Isaac Paredes was pulled from the game with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.
He underwent an MRI to see the extent of the injury, but all signs were pointing to him needing a stint on the IL with manager Joe Espada not offering many positive thoughts about the situation.
That turned out to be the case.
Ahead of Sunday's finale with the Seattle Mariners, the team announced that Paredes has officially been moved to the 10-day IL with what is deemed to be a right hamstring strain.
That wasn't the only roster move that took place, though.
Backup catcher Cesar Salazar was optioned back to Triple-A Sugar Land, while infielders Shay Whitcomb and Jon Singleton were brought back to the big league club.
Brendan Rodgers was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Singleton, who is back with Houston after he was released by them before Opening Day.
In between that cut and his third stint with the Astros, Singleton signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets. But his poor play with their Triple-A affiliate caused them to release him, which opened the door for a return to Houston on June 22 when he signed a minor league deal.
In search of a left-handed hitter, both the Astros and Singleton are hoping that can be him.
Whitcomb has been riding the up-and-down rollercoaster between the bigs and the minors, with this being the fourth time he's been recalled this season.
