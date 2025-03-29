Astros Feeding off Infectious Energy to Help Replace Franchise Cornerstones
There were a lot of new faces on the field for the Houston Astros when they took the field for Opening Day against the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon.
This offseason featured a lot of turnover with several key contributors from the team’s last World Series winning team in 2022 departing.
Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants. Veteran relief pitcher Ryan Pressly was traded to the Chicago Cubs.
Two franchise cornerstone and homegrown players, third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker, aren’t back.
After deciding to not budge from their original offer of six years and $156 million to their start infielder, he took his talents to the Boston Red Sox, agreeing to a three-year, $120 million deal.
Tucker was traded to the Cubs before his teammate, a sign of things changing within the organization. In the past, the team would have let things play out as he enters the final year of club control and potentially lost him for nothing in free agency.
Instead, they get some solid value in return for him, receiving third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith from Chicago.
Somewhat shockingly, all three are going to play roles for the Astros right out of the gate in the 2025 season.
Paredes was always expected to slide into Bregman’s spot in the lineup and Wesneski offers versatility as a starter and reliever. The biggest surprise was Smith, who tore up the Grapefruit League and bullied his way to a spot on the Opening Day roster.
He assumed the position vacated by Tucker being traded, taking over as the starting right fielder in Game 1.
There are going to be some lessons learned since Smith just started playing the outfield three weeks ago. Against the Mets, the only extra-base hit of the game came off a misplay by him as he didn’t read the ball correctly off the bat and the ball bounced out of his glove on a diving attempt.
Issues like that are going to disappear once he gets acclimated to playing a brand new position.
What Houston hopes stays forever is the infectious energy that he brings to the team.
“He’s going to bring a lot of energy,” Altuve said, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic (paid subscription required). “The way he plays, the way he goes out there and talks about winning, it keeps everybody motivated to go out there and win the game.”
Given how businesslike the team has been in years past contending for championships, the infusion of some youth into the mix should be a good thing for the franchise.
Their goals aren’t changing; they still want to win as much as possible and contend for the World Series. It will just come in a different fashion and Smith is willing to provide that spark.
“How you treat your teammates and your guys around you, that’s the biggest thing,” said Smith. “Treat your partners like you want to be treated. Treat everybody the same and with love. I just like to spread my love and appreciation for my guys.”
He certainly doesn’t sound like a player who was drafted in the first round less than a year ago and made his Major League debut after only 32 minor league games.
But, that is part of what makes Smith such a special player. The moment isn’t too big for him and he seems more than capable fo handling it.