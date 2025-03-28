Astros Owner Admits Team Was Never Serious About Bringing Alex Bregman Back
There was serious excitement in the air for Houston Astros fans on Opening Day.
The emergence of top prospect Cam Smith as the team's right fielder, an opportunity to see ace Framber Valdez pitch and the hope for the start of a run for another American League West division title are all real reasons for excitement and optimism.
But it was also an odd Opening Day, as it marked the start of a season with no Alex Bregman and no Kyle Tucker, both long-time mainstays of the franchise's golden age.
Tucker's departure via trade to the Chicago Cubs is what brought Smith to the Astros in the first place, so the sting of that loss has the potential to fade quickly.
Bregman leaving, however, will linger for a while.
The third baseman was one of those rare few players who grows to embody the franchise he plays for, and the connection between Bregman, the team's identity and the fans was very real.
In an Opening Day press conference, owner Jim Crane re-opened the wound with new revelations about the team's pursuit of a reunion with Bregman.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Crane said the team never wavered from its initial offer to Bregman as his free agency wore on.
That accounting of the story runs contrary to the prior understanding of the situation, as in late January, Rome reported that Houston and Bregman re-engaged in contract talks when the veteran infielder remained unsigned.
The next day face of the franchise and second baseman Jose Altuve told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart that he would do anything to facilitate Bregman's return, including move to left field.
"We haven’t talked about it, but for Alex I’d do whatever,” Altuve told McTaggart. “Like I said, he’s one of the best players in the whole league, but definitely one of the best players on this team. We want him to stay, and whatever I have to do for him to stay I’m willing to do it.”
The report of new talks renewed hope not only among fans, but apparently in Altuve as well, that Bregman could possibly find his way back to the Astros.
Another insider even reported the team had put forth an increased offer form their initial six-year, $156 million proposal.
It was fair to assume at the time that Houston had made more competitive offer to Bregman's camp, even if it became clear soon after that the team would need him back at somewhat of a hometown discount based on the annual salary number he ended up signing
Crane's revelation Thursday that there was never an increased offer or any sort of serious push even as Bregman's market softened is something of a slap in the face both to the fans and to Altuve, who gamely moved to left field for the good of the team anyway.