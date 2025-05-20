Astros Finally Seeing Star Production From Major Offseason Trade Acquisition
The Houston Astros have not been able to find a consistent groove so far this season, hovering at or just above .500 and seemingly struggling to string significant numbers of wins together.
Though the pitching staff has been a pleasant surprise both in the rotation and in the bullpen, the offense has really been a bit of a slog.
As a team, the Astros rank near or even outside the top-20 in Major League Baseball in numerous offensive categories including runs scored and team OPS.
Understandably, Houston was faced with the monumental task of replacing production from both Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, something that is obviously much easier said than done.
One of those replacements however who just so happens to have come directly from the Tucker trade is finally starting to find his form.
Isaac Paredes is On Absolute Tear For Astros in Last Few Weeks
After a slow start, new franchise third baseman Isaac Paredes -- the big league centerpiece of the Tucker deal with the Chicago Cubs -- has raised his slash line to .259/.372/.434, but it's the last two weeks in particular where he has started to shine.
Over the previous 15 days (13 games), Paredes is slashing .283/.421/.543 with three home runs and 10 RBI including the decisive moment in the Sunday victory over the Texas Rangers.
It's not just a hot two weeks either, Paredes has an OPS which approaches .900 when extrapolated over the previous 30 days as well.
This feels like a real turnaround for a slugger Houston felt was going to be a massive part of the equation this season.
Paredes leads the team in home runs, on-base percentage and OPS, seemigly looking like someone capable of carrying this offense to big things.
Expecting Paredes to be Bregman and present no downgrade at the hot corner was never realistic and most fans understood it would be a process.
That patience has finally begun to pay off and Paredes is starting to ingratiate himself within bot the fanbase and the clubhouse.
If he can keep up the tear he's been on as of late, not only will he have a chance to be an All-Star for the second straight year, he just might be able to carry the lineup to new heights they have not yet seen in this new era.