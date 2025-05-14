WATCH: New Astros Star Isaac Paredes Blasts First Career Walk-Off Home Run
When the Houston Astros traded away star outfielder Kyle Tucker this past offseason, they received a bundle of high-value players and prospects in return.
Former top draft choice Cam Smith was the centerpiece of the return package, but the Astros also received another very intriguing player, as well.
This was infielder Isaac Paredes, who at 26 years old had already been around the league a good bit in his career. The Mexico native made his debut in 2020, and has had several very productive seasons at the MLB level.
This is what drew Houston to Paredes, and as such, he was expected to play a major role on both offense and defense for his new team in 2025.
After shaking off a rocky start at the plate, the former All-Star is beginning to shine by becoming a reliable piece the Astros can rely on in important situations.
This was proven again on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals, when he stepped up to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning during a tied ball game.
In the biggest at bat of the entire game, Paredes delivered his first career walk-off home run to lift his team to victory.
The exhilarating career milestone is the latest clutch hit Paredes has delivered recently, as he has become one of the Houston's most reliable hitters over the past month.
As of this writing, Paredes is slashing .265/.383/.422 with five home runs and 18 RBI.
He's also been a force for the Astros on defense, putting up highlight reel worthy plays with the glove on what seems like a nightly basis.
With the AL West once again shaping up to be a slug fest, Houston will need all the clutch hitting they can get from everyone in the lineup.
Luckily for them though, Paredes has become just the man for the job when it comes to delivering in big moments.