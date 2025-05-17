This Astros Starter Is Doing Things No One Thought He Would And It's Insane
The Houston Astros have been unable to get over the hump of playing better than .500 baseball so far this season, struggling to string numerous wins together over the first month and a half.
In order to fire on all cylinders and try to compete for another championship, everyone eventually is going to have to pull in the same direction and get this team to a point where they can reach their potential.
When talking about potential though, there is one pitcher on this team who has not only reached it, he has far and away exceeded it.
Houston right-hander Hunter Brown was always an intriguing prospect and has shown flashes prior to this year, but in 2025 he has stepped up and become a legitimate ace.
Just How Good Has Hunter Brown Been For the Astros?
Brown has made nine starts this season and virtually every one of them has been brilliant. Though he lost Thursday night's legendary pitcher's duel against Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers after giving up a decisive solo home run to Jake Burger, Brown still had another outstanding start.
After his eight innings of three-hit, one-run ball, Brown's ERA on the season has moved to 1.43. With a WHIP of 0.83, an opposing batting average of .170 and OPS below .500, the youngster has been virtually unhittable.
Perhaps most impressive is the sudden elite level of command he's displaying with 67 strikeouts compared to just 14 walks in 56.2 innings pitched, dramatically dropping a walk rate that was one of his red flags prior to 2025.
Brown still has work to do, but there's no question he has entered the upper echelon of starting pitchers in the American League and potentially all of baseball.
If he can keep getting better and continue the things he's already doing well, it's going to be a scary sight for the rest of the league.
Houston has found their ace of the future and Brown looks ready to lead this rotation for years to come.