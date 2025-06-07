Astros Future Free Agent Ace Proves He Still Has Stuff Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have won eight of their last 11 and look to be close to finally getting things fully on track as the heat of the summer approaches.
Finally taking over the lead in the American League West, it Houston could be off to the races if they have finally clicked and figured out how to consistently keep winning.
With nearly two months to go until the trade deadline though, there is still a ton to be figured out. If the Astros were to get cold prior to July 31 and find themselves on the outside looking in, there is a case to be made for them to be sellers.
If that does indeed happen, there is one asset who would instantly become one of the most sought out players available, and he's been the subject of trade rumors since the offseason.
Will Houston Astros Trade Framber Valdez at Deadline?
Houston left-handed ace Framber Valdez has been on absolute fire as of late after what was a rough start to the year. Valdez has lowered his ERA on the year to a 3.07 along with a 1.059 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in a Major League leading 85 innings.
If the Astros keep on winning, this likely is not even a conversation. Even though Valdez is a free agent after this season and is not likely to remain in Houston, the state of the American League right now gives this team another chance to chase a championship if they can get to the playoffs.
This may not be the Astros teams of old, however they absolutely look the part of a group who can compete for an American League pennant right now.
If things do go south however as it looked like they were for a minute to start the year, there is real reason for Houston to ship Valdez out of town.
Pitching desperate teams who think they are a piece or two from winning a championship would love nothing more than to offer the Astros a prospect haul to get the 31-year-old into their rotations.
With another dominant seven inning, 11-strikeout performance on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Valdez is on fire right now. Over the last five starts, the lefty has a 4-0 record with an ERA of 1.95 and 0.89 WHIP, striking out 40 in 37 innings.
Houston can rest easy that their ace is at his best.
If that means he is leading the Astros into the playoffs once again, then that's terrific. But Valdez looking as strong as ever is also huge just in case it becomes clear there is no reason to keep him.