Astros Should Avoid This Framber Valdez Trade Proposal with Yankees
The Houston Astros have been predicted to move on from one of their best pitchers after the season is over, so some believe they should trade him away to at least get something back in return.
Framber Valdez is one of the more interesting pitchers in MLB. He is capable of getting chased after four innings, but also goes deep into games on the regular.
In his last start, he went eight innings and allowed one run without even crossing 90 pitches. Earlier this year, with the same amont of pitches, he went four innings and gave up seven runs.
When he is on, he looks like one of the better pitchers in baseball. There would absolutely be a hefty market for him if they decide to trade him.
What would a potential Framber Valdez trade look like?
Sam Bernardi of Heavy came up with an intriguing deal that would see the Astros send Valdez to the New York Yankees in exchange for prospects Everson Pereira and Clayton Beeter.
While that would be a good starting trade pitch, it would certainly hurt to see Houston part ways with their ace without getting a top-10 prospect (using the MLB Pipeline rankings) from what is maybe the worst farm system in baseball.
Pereira is a defensive-first outfielder, which already makes him a questionable fit with the Astros. Jake Meyers turning a corner at the plate has helped, but they need more bats.
The Yankees prospects has had a nice start to the season on offense, though, so maybe he has made some strides. Pereira has a .287/.376/.575 slash line with eight home runs through 24 games.
If he can continue proving that this isn't a fluke, perhaps his value could rise. He's certainly playing higher than a No. 12 prospect right now, which is a good sign.
Beeter is the No. 20-ranked New York prospect and would be an underwhelming get. He's already 26, been switched to a full-time reliever and currently on the injured list.
Even with Valdez's weaker start to the season, he has worked his way back to 3.54 ERA with a 1.143 WHIP. He's finished Top 10 in Cy Young voting since 2022.
Houston should absolutely try to get more than what this deal would see them get back. Pereira is a nice get, but Beeter doesn't make much sense for them right now.