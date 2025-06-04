Insider Says Astros Can Change MLB Trade Deadline by Making Ace Available
General manager Dana Brown and the Houston Astros have not been shy about making decisions that they feel puts the organization in a better position, even if they aren't what fans what to see.
It's why this past winter they moved longtime stars Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs in separate trades, and it's why Alex Bregman now plays in Boston after his free agency saga over the winter.
Even as those players, Bregman and Tucker in particular, now shine bright in their new homes, the Astros approach to team building and budget management is not likely to change.
Could Astros Make Framber Valdez Available at Trade Deadline?
Houston is squarely in the playoff picture right now, but if a cold streak strikes and the team decides it better to restock the farm system than go for broke at the deadline, ace Framber Valdez would instantly became extremely sought after.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan included Valdez as the player the Astros could unload if they chose to sell in his analysis of the MLB trade deadline market.
"Should the Astros dip out of contention, Valdez immediately becomes the best pitcher -- and maybe the best player, period -- available at this deadline," Passan wrote. "Valdez, 31, has strikeout, walk and home run rates all almost precisely the same as in years past, which should come as no surprise. He is perhaps the most consistent pitcher in baseball."
Valdez is in great form once again this year, recently pulling off an 83-pitch complete game win and owning a 5-4 record with a 3.12 ERA.
If you're Brown and the Astros braintrust, you have the luxury of knowing that Valdez is likely walking in free agency and that Hunter Brown is prepared to step in as the new ace of the staff.
That means that the team can keep Valdez as an own rental for the playoff push or move him to restock a farm system that ranks 29th in the sport according to MLB Pipeline.
Right now, it looks like the former approach would be the more prudent one, but if superstar designated hitter Yordan Alvarez misses even more time than expected, a pivot could benefit the organization over the long haul.