Astros Get Outfield Help by Activating Former First-Round Pick off IL
For a couple of months now, the one weakness people have pointed to in when it comes to the Houston Astros has been their lack of left-handed hitters.
Not having Yordan Alvarez has been a major blow for them, and even though they have found ways to win that has them comfortably sitting on top of the AL West division once again, it's hard to imagine they won't struggle in the playoffs based on being so right-handed dominant.
Because of that, lefty batters are going to be a priority.
General manager Dana Brown has publicly stated as much, which means they are going to be scouring everywhere for possible deals that will create a more well-rounded roster.
Before the Astros start giving up assets, though, they just got a major reinforcement.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Houston activated outfielder Taylor Trammell off the injured list and added him to their active roster, optioning Shay Whitcomb as the corresponding move.
It will be interesting to see what the 2016 first-round pick can give them.
Acquired this past offseason from the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations, Trammell has not impressed with the bat in his hand at the Major League level with a career slash line of .167/.270/.363 across 126 games and 359 plate appearances.
However, the 27-year-old hits from the left side of the plate and has performed much better in his minor league career, so there is hope he can at least be an average hitter when called upon.
Trammell was actually expected to get one of the outfield spots coming out of spring training, but a strain in his right calf has kept him on the injured list for the entire season so far.
How he performs is anyone's guess, but at least the Astros get to see if one of their internal left-handed hitters can carve out a role for himself.
