Astros GM Reveals Frustrating Report on Timeline for Star’s Return From Injury
The Houston Astros have dealt with a ton of bad luck in the injury department this season, though a huge chunk of it has come to the pitching staff.
While the arms have been absolutely ravaged and seem to get a new brutal update every day, arguably the most important hitter for Houston has been sidelined for the last month as well due to a hand issue.
As Yordan Alvarez tries to work his way back, it seems the team does not have any real idea as to when he's going to be back, though an interesting wrinkle emerged on Wednesday morning from general manager Dana Brown
Dana Brown Says Alvarez Can Return to Astros 'When He Says He's Ready'
During an interview on SportsTalk 790 on Wednesday, Brown made it clear what the status is of the designated hitter.
"It's a matter of when he says 'I'm ready to go' and he'll be back in the lineup," Brown said.
Brown certainly seems to be making a point that if it were up to the team, Alvarez is ready to return, however the slugger clearly does not feel he is ready as he continues to exercise caution.
This week, manager Joe Espada revealed that Alvarez is progressing, though he did not offer much in the way of a potential timeline of a return either, issuing a similar sentiment of letting the player decide when he is ready.
Last week, Alvarez provided a grim sounding update himself and told media that he is still dealing with pain in his hand when hitting off a tee, and though it has improved, it's still a factor.
The fact that the team has left it up to Alvarez himself to say when he's healthy makes the fact that he is missing all the more frustrating.
You never want to rush a guy -- especially one as important as Alvarez -- back from injury, though it seems he potentially could be helping the team now even if he's not fully at 100 percent.
The three-time All-Star has been one of the most feared power hitters in the game for some time now, though he has missed 90 games over the last three seasons. In that same period though, he has slashed .303/.401/.587 with 103 home runs and 280 RBI.
Last year was the most games Alvarez has ever played in a season with 147 and though he will fall short of that mark this year, Houston wants to get him back on the field as soon as possible.
In 29 games this year, he is slashing .210/.306/.340 and will hope to turn those numbers around when he gets back on the field.
As the injury conundrum continues to develop though, it does not seem like anyone has a great idea of when that might be.