Astros Have Clear Top Need To Improve Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are coming off one of their best series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the franchise continuing to gain ground in the American League West.
Coming into the year, it was easy to be pessimistic and uncertain about what the Astros might be. For quite some time, they have been one of the best teams in the AL with multiple World Series wins.
However, with all of the success they have had, an aging core ready for massive contracts emerged. Houston made some tough decisions this winter by trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and letting Alex Bregman walk in free agency.
More News: Astros Slugger Christian Walker Made Unique MLB History in Triumph Over Dodgers
The return the Astros got for Tucker ended up being very strong, with both Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith being very productive this year.
However, with the loss of players like Tucker and Bregman, the Houston offense has clearly taken a hit and would be an ideal area to upgrade before the trade deadline.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com recently wrote about the biggest need for the Astros being a left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline.
More News: Astros Officially Call Up Kenedy Corona, Place Christian Walker on Paternity List
“The need to add a left-handed bat is paramount. Positional flexibility will be key, especially if he can play some left field and second base, and perhaps even some first base.”
Adding another left-handed hitter would be a great place to start for Houston to improve their team. Production from that side of the plate has been poor this season for the Astros, but a significant chunk of that is also because of the absence of Yordan Alvarez.
The star slugger has missed a massive amount of time now with a hand injury, and he could be a game-changer when he comes back.
More News: Astros Need To Ace Middle Rounds of 2025 MLB Draft To Restock Farm System
However, even when Alvarez comes back, they could use another left-handed bat to help balance the lineup.
In terms of the position to target, the ideal one would be in left field. Houston has played Jose Altuve a majority in the outfield this year, but adding a left-handed slugger for left field would allow him to slide back to second base.
With Houston exceeding expectations so far, they have emerged as potentially the second-best team in the AL as of now. The Detroit Tigers are a very strong contender in the AL Central, but the combination of Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez will be hard to beat in a series.
As the trade deadline approaches, the top need for the Astros is fairly clear as of now.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.