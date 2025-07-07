Astros Slugger Christian Walker Made Unique MLB History in Triumph Over Dodgers
The Houston Astros made a major statement over the weekend with a dominating sweep over the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in their own building.
While getting it done against a terrific team on the road and continuing to play great baseball feels amazing for the team as a whole, one Astros star might just feel the best out of all as Houston leaves the West Coast.
More News: Astros Reportedly Set To Call Up Intriguing Outfield Prospect for MLB Debut
Astros first baseman Christian Walker continued what is a uniquely spectacular personal run in Dodger Stadium, becoming the first player in history to hit home runs at the venue in six consecutive games, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Walker made it a habit during his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks to bludgeon Los Angeles, and this has continued with Houston.
After setting that record with his homer to open the series on Friday, he hit another one on Sunday to give him 21 home runs and 38 RBI in 45 games at Dodger Stadium.
In his last eight contests there, he is a remarkable 17-for-34 with nine home runs, two doubles and 17 RBI.
More News: Former Houston Astros Journeyman, Part of Dexter Fowler Trade, Retires from MLB
More important than Walker's domination, though, is the fact that in the midst of what has been a tough year for the lucrative slugger in his first season with the Astros, he's finally starting to heat up.
Over the last 25 games, Walker is slashing .280/.333/.440 with four home runs and 16 RBI, but the last couple weeks have been even better than that.
More News: Houston Astros Breakout Star Outfielder Leaves Game with Calf Injury
In the last two weeks (12 games), his slash line has been .313/.340/.479. And in the last week (six games) it was .429/.448/.643.
On the year as a whole, it's been a rough go for Walker as he has tried to make the transition to being Houston's franchise first baseman.
More News: Three Houston Astros Selected to Represent American League in All-Star Game
However, as the team has started to put things together over the last couple months and create some distance for themselves in the standings, Walker finally emerging has been no small reason as to why.
If he can keep on getting better and becoming the kind of player the Astros believed they were getting when they signed him, he becomes another weapon in a lineup that all of a sudden looks like one of the most dangerous in baseball.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.