Astros Need To Ace Middle Rounds of 2025 MLB Draft To Restock Farm System
The Houston Astros currently have one of the lowest-regarded farm systems in baseball.
That is the price a franchise pays to sustain success at the Major League level for as long as the Astros have. With eight consecutive postseason appearances, it has taken a lot of wheeling and dealing to remain atop the sport for as long as they have.
A major reason why they have been able to perform at such a high level for so long is the success they have had identifying prospects during the MLB draft before developing them after they are selected.
Houston was able to make the trades they have over the years to bolster the big league roster because of the talented youngsters they have had at their disposal to build trade packages around.
Where the Astros have found the most success is in the middle rounds of drafts, selecting high-upside prospects and helping them develop to reach their ceiling.
It is a strategy that has paid off in recent years.
“Junior college shortstop Caden Powell, last year's sixth-rounder, has been arrow up this year as an athletic-testing standout with big tools. In 2023, the Astros targeted toolsy, underscouted high schoolers in shortstop Chase Jaworsky and outfielder Nehomar Ochoa Jr. along with juco catcher Will Bush. In 2022, they found value from four-year colleges with RHP AJ Blubaugh (seventh round) and Zach Dezenzo (12th round),” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
The biggest question facing Houston is where its middle-round value will come from this year.
The Astros have only two selections on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft: No. 21 and No. 95.
Despite the lack of draft picks, there are several players who the team is keeping a close eye on at each spot.
“Xavier Neyens and Tate Southisene are connected to the Astros' first pick, but keep an eye on Micah Bucknam and Matt Ferraro in the third or fourth round,” McDaniel added.
Houston has several impressive building blocks on their Major League roster, including rookie outfielder Cam Smith, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs as part of the return package for All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker this past winter.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena, who is yet to reach his prime, has taken his production to another level this year. Catcher Yainer Diaz and third baseman Isaac Paredes are both in their age-26 campaigns as well.
On the mound, the team has ace Hunter Brown emerging as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.
With an eye for talent and a successful track record of developing players, it won’t be long until the Astros have restocked their farm system again.
