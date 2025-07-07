Astros Officially Call Up Kenedy Corona, Place Christian Walker on Paternity List
The Houston Astros announced a few roster shuffles today ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, one of which was life changing.
25-year-old outfielder Kenedy Corona has been called up from Triple-A Sugar Land and is set to make his Major League debut after spending roughly five seasons in the minors working towards this moment.
In 518 career games on the farm, he has slashed .252/.338/.410 with 240 RBI, over 200 walks and 57 home runs.
So far this year, Corona has slashed .228/.315/.351 with six homers and 28 RBI at Triple-A.
As the corresponding move for his promotion, the Astros placed Christian Walker on the paternity list.
The MLB allows players up to three days off, barring complications, to be there with their families for the birth of their baby.
Walker hasn't been great for for Houston during his first season in an Astros jersey, but he's started to turn things around recently and is now slashing .231/.291/.381 with 45 RBI and 12 homers.
In some ways, taking time away from the game in the midst of a hot streak is the worst timing possible. But taking time off for the birth of his child is much more important than the game of baseball.
On another note Jordan Weems, right-handed pitcher, cleared waivers and is choosing enter free agency instead of accpeting an outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land.
He was his first season with Houston but only appeared in two games with three full innings pitched. Weems is 0-1 this season with a 6.00 ERA and no strikeouts.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.