Astros Have Seen Changing of the Guard at Top of Their Rotation This Season
The Houston Astros were able to recently win an important series against the Boston Red Sox, which wrapped up a key stretch against American League East opponents.
After winning both series against the New York Yankees and the Red Sox, the Astros should be very pleased. This is a team that has been getting chased down by the Seattle Mariners in the AL West standings but has been able to hold on thus far.
Despite injuries, Houston keeps finding a way to win games.
The recent injury to their star closer, Josh Hader, was another significant blow, but the team has seemingly had an answer for every challenge.
Fortunately, even though the team is far from perfect, they have had two star pitchers at the top of their rotation. While the rest of the unit might be struggling, Houston being able to give the ball to two aces every week has made things a bit easier.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN recently wrote about what to expect from Astros pitcher Hunter Brown, who could be the new ace of the staff already in Houston.
“If he hasn't replaced Framber Valdez as the Astros' No.1 pitcher, then he's no worse than 1-A. The pair gives Houston a lethal 1-2 combo for the postseason, when Brown should be as dominant as he has been all year. Expect an October gem or two from him.”
For the last several years, Houston has been spoiled with some great pitchers at the top of their rotation. Valdez has certainly been one of them, and after the decline and departure of Justin Verlander, he became the clear ace of the rotation. However, the emergence of Brown has been great to see for the franchise and is one of the reasons why they have been so successful.
Is Hunter Brown the New Ace?
Brown being able to challenge Valdez for the right to be the best pitcher on the staff has been a great development for the Astros.
Coming into the campaign, Brown figured to be someone who might take a step forward, and he certainly has.
This duo has created one of the best one-two punches in the league and could be a force to be reckoned with in the postseason.
Even though both are having great campaigns, the argument can be made that it is now Brown who is the ace of the staff. With a lower ERA and WHIP, Brown also features the ability to strike more batters out.
It will be interesting to see what the team decides to do in a potential game one of the postseason series, but they have two fantastic options.