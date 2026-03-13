Astros Quietly Forming 'Big Three' Rotation for Upcoming Regular Season
Two weeks away from first pitch in Daikin Park against the Los Angeles Angels, and the Houston Astros are poised to take what was stolen valor: The AL West crown and a trip to the playoffs, something they've been known for over the past decade, with nine playoff appearances and seven straight full season division titles.
After the 2025 season, that streak abruptly ended by the Seattle Mariners. To answer this setback, Houston went deep into grabbing as many reliable and affordable arms they could find on the free agent and trade market to replace an injury-riddled rotation and the inevitable bittersweet departure of their former ace to the Detroit Tigers.
New Additions Performing Well In Preseason
With rising star Hunter Brown now at the top and hardly any lack of consistent support underneath him, the Astros went to work, acquiring under the radar starters Tatsuya Imai, Mike Burrows, and Ryan Weiss.
While Weiss has proven a strong spring training effort (7.1 innings, five hits, five walks, nine strikeouts and an ERA of 1.23), and recently earned an opening day roster spot, both Burrows and Imai haven't allowed a single baserunner cross home plate in their Astros spring training debuts. A combined effort of 14.2 innings, five hits, and 17 strikeouts, Imai and Burrows have a strong consideration to slide behind Brown as number two and three in the rotation.
A Potential Big Three
Brown this spring has been no slouch either. The former Cy Young finalist has gone nearly nine innings allowing two hits, an earned run and 14 punch-outs. That's an ace type complete game in the regular season. With Imai and Burrows putting up a solid first impression on their new teams, there's no doubt both of them and Brown could pose as a possible "Big 3" in the Astros rotation.
Will Former Dominant Arms Make An Impact?
What about the returning starters? For who was initially taking those spots, It's uncertain how well Cristian Javier will perform this upcoming season. Based on his fastball stats, which made him nearly unhittable four seasons ago, it's been difficult for him to reach that level of consistency since then.
Now after Tommy John surgery in 2024, Javier, is a slight notch below that dominance, and is still tinkering with his mechanics. Spencer Arrighetti had the potential to reach mid-level rotation status, and was surely headed toward that trajectory early last season until a freak accident on the field fractured his thumb on his throwing arm. Since then, he threw underwhelming starts and then got sidelined for the rest of the season with elbow inflammation in September. Lance McCullers is also an option, but who knows how healthy he will be, given his history?
The 2019 Trio
The last time Houston had a definitive trio of arms was in 2019, with Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Zack Greinke. Each of them became multi-time All-Stars and former Cy Young winners in their MLB careers. That year, they combined for a dominant 2.67 ERA, along with a 59-16 record and 813 strikeouts over 644 innings. Even in 2019, both Verlander and Cole were two Cy Young finalists, with Verlander barely winning the award over his then teammate.
How Imai and Burrows Make Their Case
Although it's a stretch to say that Brown, Imai, and Burrows could reach those levels of Astros pitching during one of the best seasons in the organization, it's not too far off. General manager Dana Brown spoke a couple of weeks ago on Burrows, reiterating "how good he was" prior to acquiring him in a trade, but "seeing him live was one of those things that kind of gives you a little jolt."
To find out how good Imai was prior to joining the Astros, just take a look at his Japan stats. His last season in Japan logged 163.2 innings with a WHIP under 0.90 and 178 strikeouts in addition to five complete games.
And the best part is, Brown, Imai and Burrows are healthy, aren't 30 yet, and they won't be 30 until 2029. All three of them — a righthander trio just like 2019 — are literally in the middle of their prime. On paper, Brown may have just found multiple diamonds in the rough. If nobody is going to bring up the possibility of an Astros "Big 3" rotation tearing up the league in the regular season, it might be time.
