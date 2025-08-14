Astros Have Two Players Who 'Look Like Steals From the 2024 Draft' in Farm System
It has been a long time since the Houston Astros sported one of the top farm systems in baseball, consistently finding themselves near the bottom of the rankings because of how the franchise operates.
On track to make the postseason for a ninth consecutive campaign, general manager Dana Brown has not been shy about using prospects to build trade packages around to bolster the Major League roster.
It has paid off to this point as the Astros remain competitive even with the massive roster overhaul they experienced this past offseason. Replacing the likes of Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Verlander and Ryan Pressly is easier said than done, but they have found a way.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena, starting pitcher Hunter Brown, and third baseman Isaac Paredes are among the players who have taken their performance to another level thus far in 2025, helping compensate for the loss of talent this past winter.
Brown was once again able to use the resources at his disposal to upgrade the roster ahead of the deadline. With questions about the team’s infield, he brought back Carlos Correa in a trade with the Minnesota Twins and landed the versatile Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles. In need of a left-handed hitter, outfielder Jesus Sanchez was acquired from the Miami Marlins to fill that void.
Astros Farm System Ranks Near Bottom of MLB Again
Of course, that came at the expense of more prospects, dipping into what was already an incredibly thin system. That plays a part in why Houston is once again near the bottom of the rankings.
They remain at No. 29, where they sat in the preseason. In two out of the last four editions, they have brought up the rear, being placed last at No. 30. This time around, it is the San Diego Padres who hold that spot.
The Astros have only one player, infielder Brice Matthews, who is considered a top 100 prospect at the moment. But, the system has some solid depth when it comes to positional players, including two incredible values found in the 2024 MLB Draft.
“Even after rushing Cam Smith to Houston, the strength of their system remains position players: Matthews; outfielders Jacob Melton, Joseph Sullivan and Kevin Alvarez; shortstop Xavier Neyens and catcher Walker Janek. Sullivan (seventh round) and right-hander Bryce Mayer (16th round) look like steals from the 2024 Draft,” as written over at MLB.com.
Given how many injuries the team has endured this season, it was nice that they could dip into the minor leagues and bring up a few players to help fill the holes. They will assuredly be counted on again down the stretch and could be used to create an intriguing trade package with next winter if the opportunity to make a blockbuster trade arises.