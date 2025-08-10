Astros Rising Prospect Showcasing Unique Power, Speed Combination in Minors
Given how the Houston Astros have operated in recent years at the Major League level, it isn’t all too surprising that the team’s farm system is lacking behind those of their peers.
Riding an eight-year playoff streak, with seven division titles, it has taken a lot of work from the front office to remain atop the American League West.
A casualty of that is normally farm system depth, with the front office packaging prospects together to acquire the kind of players that will lead the Big League team to remaining competitive and on top of the league.
That is the price of contention, but the Astros have done a great job of replenishing their farm system on the fly, developing the young players they draft or sign internationally.
The work of general manager Dana Brown was on display again ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, acquiring former fan favorite Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins, versatile infielder Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles and outfielder Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins.
It wasn’t cheap acquiring all of that talent, as it cost several prospects.
That means another wave of young players is going to have a chance to showcase their stuff in the minor leagues, looking to develop into eventual Major League contributors.
Astros prospect Joseph Sullivan is biggest breakout in 2025
One player to keep an eye on in the Houston farm system is outfielder Joseph Sullivan.
A seventh-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of South Alabama, he fits the mold of a “toolsy” prospect who is a jack-of-all-trades looking to develop a diverse skill set.
The No. 16 ranked Astros prospect coming into the year, he is catching the attention of a lot of people with his performance between High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi in his first full season as a professional.
“He has strong on-base skills, sneaky power, plus speed and the defensive chops to stick in center field. He has struggled since making the jump to Double-A on July 22, but he is still on track to outperform expectations relative to his seventh-round pedigree,” wrote Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Through his first 14 games and 66 plate appearances at Double-A, Sullivan has a .216/.379/.373 slash line. The on-base percentage stands out, as he has already drawn 10 walks, showing some strong strike zone recognition despite the jump in level.
He has chipped in two home runs and two doubles, knocking in eight runs and adding four stolen bases already.
The counting stats are solid despite Sullivan still adjusting to Double-A.
Overall in 2025, he has a .230/.405/.447 slash line with 17 home runs, 13 doubles and 43 RBI to go along with 38 stolen bases. He has drawn 75 walks as well, bouying his on-base percentage as he works to improve his contact rate.
