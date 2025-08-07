Astros Top Prospects Tearing Up Minor Leagues Since Returning To Triple-A Sugar Land
The Houston Astros made several deals ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, which meant corresponding moves had to be made with their roster to accommodate the new players who were added.
The Baltimore Orioles traded versatile infielder Ramon Urias to the Astros. A reunion with Carlos Correa in a trade with the Minnesota Twins was the biggest shocker of the deadline.
In need of a left-handed bat, Houston acquired outfielder Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins.
All three players will play a prominent role down the stretch for an Astros squad that is attempting to hold off the red-hot Seattle Mariners in the American League West race.
But, to make room for that trio on the roster, a few other players saw their opportunity at the Major League level disappear.
Two of the players who were removed from the Big League roster were infielder Brice Matthews and outfielder Jacob Melton, two of the team’s top prospects.
When a move of that magnitude is made, players will respond differently.
Brice Matthews and Jacob Melton on Fire at Triple-A
Some will be disappointed, taking some time to get back on track because they don’t believe they should be in the minor leagues. Others will use it as motivation and perform at a higher level to ensure that once they are called up next time, it is for good.
Both Matthews and Melton are seemingly doing the latter, producing some big performances at Triple-A Sugar Land since heading back to the farm.
On Wednesday, they hit back-to-back home runs in a game against the Sacramento River Cats, continuing their hot play.
Melton has an OPS of .931 on the season with the Space Cowboys, hitting four home runs and 12 doubles. The power and speed combination that he possesses is tantalizing.
Matthews has been tearing the cover off the ball since returning to Sugar Land, recording at least one extra-base hit and RBI in each of his three games since returning.
Through 76 games and 340 plate appearances, he has produced a .284/.400/.486 slash line with the Space Cowboys, hitting 11 home runs, 14 doubles and five triples to go along with 42 RBI and 26 stolen bases.
Both players are proving capable of handling the highest level of the minor leagues, setting themselves up for another Big League promotion down the road.
Their production in the Major Leagues was nothing to write home about in their short stints thus far, but the potential is clearly there for them to be productive players at that level based on their minor league performances.
