Astros Infielder Isaac Paredes Will Require MRI on Injured Hamstring
As the Houston Astros start up the second half of the season against the Seattle Mariners in a key series, an important player might be set to miss some time after suffering an injury.
It hasn’t been a great start to the second half of the year for the Astros, who have lost their first two games against the Mariners.
While the extra innings loss on Saturday certainly stung, they also saw yet another key player get injured.
More News: Astros Infielder Brendan Rodgers’ Scary Collision Leads to New Injuries
Injuries have unfortunately been a storyline of late for Houston, especially in their lineup. Against the Mariners, infielder Isaac Paredes suffered a hamstring injury and is heading back to Texas for an MRI.
This certainly isn’t good news for the Astros, and it appears to be a significant injury for Paredes. The talented slugger was a key piece in the Kyle Tucker trade this offseason, and he has played very well for Houston.
In 94 games, he has slashed .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI. Paredes has been one of the best hitters for the Astros all season, and now it seems like he will be joining Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez on the injured list.
More News: Astros Predicted to Deal for Veteran Diamondbacks Starter at MLB Trade Deadline
For an offense that hasn’t been great this campaign, losing their talented young slugger as well could be a crippling blow. A hamstring injury can take quite some time to return from, depending on the severity, and this doesn’t appear to be a couple-day injury for Paredes.
Hopefully, the test comes back better than expected, but Houston likely will be placing him on the IL.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.