Astros Infielder Brendan Rodgers’ Scary Collision Leads to New Injuries

The Houston Astros are now unsure how long it will be before they get infielder Brendan Rodgers back in the lineup.

Matthew Postins

Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) celebrates his solo home run with center fielder Jacob Melton (31) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) celebrates his solo home run with center fielder Jacob Melton (31) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-Imagn Images
Houston Astros infielder Brendan Rodgers’ rehab assignment is now at a full stop.

He was returned to the Astros from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, as reported by The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, after a collision in Friday’s game left the 28-year-old with new injuries.

Per Rome on X (formerly Twitter), Rodgers now has a nasal fracture and a concussion. He will be further evaluated by Astros physicians this weekend.

It’s an ill-timed setback as he just started the rehab assignment on Friday. He had taken two at-bats before the accident.

Rodgers was playing second base for the Space Cowboys when he and shortstop Edwin Diaz collided while trying to field a ground ball going up the middle of the field. It appeared the pair did not communicate on the play and Rodgers’ head collided with Diaz’s left shoulder. Both spent time on the ground.

Houston remains banged up among its position players. Two other infielders are on the 10-day IL — Jeremy Pena and Luis Guillorme.

In the outfield, Yordan Alvarez, Zach Dezenzo, Jacob Melton and Jake Meyers are all on the 10-day IL, while Pedro Leon is on the 60-day IL.

The Astros put Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique on June 18. At the time, he slashed .191/.266/.278 in 43 games with two home runs and 11 RBI.

Houston signed him to a minor-league free agent deal in the offseason, and he made the opening-day roster coming out of spring training. He was part of a collection of veteran infielders who made the team to give the Astros coverage while Jose Altuve made the transition to being, at minimum, a part-time left fielder.

Rodgers spent the first six years of his career with the Colorado Rockies, where he was their first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2015. He won a Gold Glove with the Rockies in 2022. He finished his career there with a slash of .266/.316/.409 with 45 home runs and 197 RBI.  

