Astros International Free Agent Signing Providing Incredible Value With Production
The Houston Astros are in a tough spot heading into the MLB trade deadline because of the current state of their farm system.
For years, the Astros have been contending, which meant dipping into the minor leagues to address any needs that may have popped up. For nearly a decade, they have been buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, leading to a depletion of their farm system.
Houston is currently lacking many impact prospects, with their system taking a hit when Cam Smith, the crown jewel of the Kyle Tucker blockbuster with the Chicago Cubs, made the Opening Day roster and never appeared in the minors.
Only four of the team’s top prospects are currently ranked inside the top 200, and one of them, outfielder Jacob Melton, may graduate later this year depending on how long he is sidelined because of an ankle sprain.
However, there are some prospects who are starting to make some noise despite not being highly touted.
One of them is right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury, who is ranked No. 7 in the organization by Bleacher Report and performing at an incredibly high level.
“An under-the-radar international signing emerging as a top pitching prospect in the Astros system is nothing new, and Fleury is the latest to exceed expectations after signing for just $10,000 in 2021,” wrote Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
He has been dominating at Double-A Corpus Christi, making nine starts and throwing 35.2 innings with 35 strikeouts and an impressive 2.02 ERA.
Fleury’s production in the minor leagues has been eye-opening with an 11.5 K/9 ratio across 243.2 innings, striking out 311.
He has done a wonderful job neutralizing opponents and not allowing hard contact, giving up only 20 home runs. His 87 walks issued also indicated that he has done a great job controlling his arsenal.
A promotion to Triple-A Sugar Land could be on the horizon with how well he is throwing the ball in 2025.
