Astros Should Bolster Rotation With Trade Deadline Splash for Angels All-Star
The Houston Astros have looked like potentially the best team in the American League over the last several weeks, erasing any question of whether they could sell at the trade deadline.
Instead, the far more likely outcome feels like the Astros will buy and re-tool for what very well could be another World Series run due to a weak field in the AL.
More News: Houston Astros Pitching Shockingly Emerges as Top-5 MLB Unit This Season
Houston could also very easily -- and maybe even likely -- stand pat and roll into the home stretch of the season and October with what they have. But this is a franchise that has made aggressive deals at the deadline before.
Last year, they brought in Yusei Kikuchi, and he was sensational over 10 starts down the stretch.
This season, a long list of injuries puts Houston once again in need of starting pitching.
More News: Houston Astros Boss Offers Exciting Praise to Rookie Cam Smith Amid Hot Streak
A massive blockbuster feels unlikely. However, they are a clear candidate to add at least someone.
An option who could make a ton of sense also happens to be Kikuchi's new teammate this season.
Sitting only two games below .500, it would not be a shock to see the Los Angeles Angels hold onto their tradable assets this season. If they do elect to sell, though, left-hander Tyler Anderson is a perfect candidate to be moved.
Anderson is in the final campaign of a three-year deal worth $39 million, and since he is set to be a free agent after the season, that makes him an excellent rental option.
More News: Astros Should Promote Top Prospect To Help Struggling Offense
After an All-Star campaign in 2024, Anderson has not been quite as sharp this year with a 4.56 ERA and 1.395 WHIP. However, a bulk of those struggles have come from a select couple of ugly starts.
Kikuchi was also having an unremarkable season before arriving to Houston, so perhaps the Astros believe they can do the same with Anderson as they did with Kikuchi.
More News: Astros Top Prospect 'Pushing for Promotion' With Incredible Run in Triple-A
The 35-year-old should not cost a ton due to his decline in production and contract status, but he would be capable of giving a team quality starts down the stretch and into the playoffs.
If Houston wants to add some serious depth to their starting rotation without having to deal a king's ransom, someone like Anderson could make a lot of sense.
Keep an eye on his next couple of starts and whether or not the Astros could get involved in rumors in the coming weeks ahead of the July 31 deadline.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.