Astros Star Infielder Jeremy Peña Still Not Cleared for Baseball Activity
The Houston Astros have had an exceptional 2025 season all-around, and it has been backed by many individual performances that have come together for one strong unit.
One of the players who has rapidly come onto the scene is shortstop Jeremy Peña, who has been absolutely spectacular throughout the year and is only improving as days go by. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury setback due to a fractured rib and has been out since June 28.
Obviously, this is not exactly an injury that should be taken lightly, and it will take a decent amount of time to heal.
A recent note confirmed that timeline, as Chandler Rome of The Athletic posted multiple injury updates from the team including one for Peña. According to the report, the star is working in the weight room, but not yet working on any baseball activity.
Through 82 games this season, Peña is slashing .322/.378/.489 with 48 runs, 40 RBI, 11 home runs, 55 strikeouts and 20 walks.
It is clear that he has taken an immense step forward compared to 2024, and the injury could not have come at a more unfortunate time as he was really starting to gain momentum.
The one positive is that he has the All-Star break to work through this injury, so hopefully, having the extra week between now and the second half of the year should help him prepare for baseball activities once again.
Taking the cautious method here is definitely the right call, as the team is clearly still in a great place, and once they get him back later in the season, they can really start to make a big run.
