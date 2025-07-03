Astros Star Jose Altuve Passes Franchise Legend For Second on All-Time Hits List
The Houston Astros won yet again on Wednesday night, now eight for their last ten and climbing within a game of the best record in the American League.
Earning a victory is always nice, but the headline of the night came from one of Houston's most iconic players passing another franchise legend on a very significant list.
During the sixth inning, in what was a very big moment in the game with the score tied, two outs, and the bases loaded, Jose Altuve ripped a line drive which would give the Astros the lead for good and put them up 4-2.
The moment was more significant than just an RBI single, though. It was Altuve's 2,315th hit in his illustrious Houston career, which moved him into sole possession of second place on the team's all-time hit list and passed Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell:
Making it extra special is the fact that Altuve and Bagwell, both franchise legends who spent their entire careers with the Astros, have become very good friends over the years.
Bagwell watches every game and talks to the future Hall of Famer frequently, Altuve shared.
"He’s always on top of me, giving me advice and stuff," Altuve said via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on his relationship with the legend. "If he doesn’t like my swing, he texts me: ‘What was that?’ He really cares, not only about me but about the whole team and the organization. Like I said, I appreciate that and also my teammates and the fans in Houston, my family and everybody who has helped me get to this point. I’m proud of that and thank God because of that."
Altuve now only trails who is Houston's likely best player in history in Craig Biggio, who also spent his entire 20-year career in an Astros uniform.
Biggio had over 3,000 hits and is probably unlikely to be passed by Altuve, but the longtime second baseman turned outfielder has inarguably put himself on the Mount Rushmore of Houston greats.
The way things are going this year, he could have a chance to help this team push for another championship. Altuve has not had his best year by any means, but he is still getting it done at a high level and contributing to victories.
Passing Bagwell on the all-time hits list is just the latest in what is a very long list of accomplishments for Altuve during his Astros career.
