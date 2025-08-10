Carlos Correa Has Been Red Hot For Astros Since Arrival at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are glad to have slugger Carlos Correa back and it appears he is glad to be back, based on his performance.
Since the Minnesota Twins traded him back to the team he was drafted by and broke in with, Correa's offensive production has been better than anyone could have hoped for.
He's only played in eight games since the block buster trade that sent him back to Houston, so maybe it is a little early to get excited. But he's been fantastic and that's icing on the cake after some weren't sure if he would be his old self at the plate.
More News: Breaking Down Hopeful Return of Yordan Alvarez to Astros Lineup
Since rejoining the club he has posted an OPS over 1.000 with a slash line of .406/.486/.563 with a home run, five RBI, and five walks.
Carlos Correa This Season
With the Twins he was posting a slash line (.267/.319/.386) a bit below his career averages and could be part of why Minnesota was willing to let him go, even though Correa had three years left on his six-year, $200 million deal.
Correa also knew a rebuild was ahead and when approached by the Twins about a trade, he reportedly told them Houston was the only team he would entertain leaving for.
More News: Astros Sign Veteran Reliever Enyel De Los Santos to Major League Contract
Correa has been used at shortstop for nearly every game of his career, but he knew going into the trade that Jeremy Peña had been playing there since he left the organization at the end of the 2021 season.
When trade talks begun between the Astros and the Twins Correa made it clear that he would be willing to make the transition to third base if the two ball clubs could work out a deal to get him back to Texas.
Correa's Career in Professional Baseball
The three-time All-Star has had quite a run since joining professional baseball which started when he was the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft.
More News: Astros Top Prospects Tearing Up Minor Leagues Since Returning To Triple-A Sugar Land
Correa was no just a member of the Astros' 2017 World Series team, but he had one of the best seasons of his career even after missing 42 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb.
That season he was the starting shortstop for the All-Star game and finished the year posting a slash line of .315/.391/.550 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI, and 53 walks drawn.
The Houston Astros bring Correa home next week as the open a series with the Boston Red Sox.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.