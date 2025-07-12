Astros Land Talented Prep Corner Infielder in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Houston Astros can look toward building for the future rather than drafting based on need in the 2025 MLB draft.
Looking around the roster, the team is presumably set at the hot corner through 2028.
The Astros needed an answer at third base after losing Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox in free agency this past offseason.
They found it in Isaac Paredes, whom they acquired via trade in the Kyle Tucker blockbuster from the Chicago Cubs. Paredes has fit well, and equally important, he won’t be a free agent until 2028.
With the No. 21 overall selection in the draft, will Houston use their first-round pick on his future replacement?
Baseball America released its latest MLB mock draft (subscription required). The author, Carlos Collazo, projects that will be the case.
He has the Astros selecting prep third baseman Xavier Neyens from Mount Vernon High School in Washington.
One of the complicating factors for Houston is the fact they have the fourth-smallest bonus pool in the draft at $7.2 million.
“Neyens is a name commonly tied to them, but he could also have other suitors at landing spots with bigger bonus pools, which could make things trickier,” Collazo wrote.
The author also links right-handed pitcher Gage Wood from Arkansas to Houston at No. 21 overall, although he believes the team will choose a hitter instead.
Neyens is the No. 25-ranked prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings, and his scouting report notes a jump in power that has made him a top-level prospect.
It also notes that his arm plays well from the hot corner, where he can throw 95 mph.
It’s harder to prognosticate exactly what the Astros will do at No. 21 overall, as it really depends on how the draft order falls in front of them.
The author says that several names could work for Houston, but they may not be available when they pick.
That’s a luxury that comes with success, and Neyens would still be a high-value pick at their slot in the order.
The Astros haven’t used their first-round pick on a high school prospect since 2016, but the makeup of this draft class that's heavy with prep position players talent may force a change in strategy.
