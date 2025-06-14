Recently Promoted Astros Rookie Suffers Sprained Ankle in Breakout Performance
The Houston Astros have been riding high over the past several weeks, vaulting into first place in the stout AL West.
However, team is also beginning to see their depth get tested due to a number of injuries.
They took another hit on Friday night, as recently promoted rookie outfielder Jacob Melton suffered a sprained ankle during the Astros' 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported the news following the game alongside an update for infielder Isaac Paredes, who is dealing with a left hamstring strain.
The team won't know just how severe Melton's injury is until further tests are completed on Saturday, but early indicators suggest a potential stint on the injured list could be on deck for the rookie.
This less-than-ideal news comes after Melton had his best offensive performance in the MLB thus far, going 2-for-2 with three RBI against the Twins before being leaving with this injury.
With an apparent stint on the IL coming down the pipe, Houston will have to pivot once more in order to fill in their already strained depth in the outfield.
They have already cycled through a number of options at all three positions, with veteran second baseman Jose Altuve getting extended reps in left this season.
For Melton, the hope is that the sprain won't be so severe that he has to miss significant time, as the rookie has already turned heads with his skill on offense and defense.
It will be interesting to see what moves the team makes if Melton does have to be on the shelf for a while and how his absence ultimately affects things going forward.
